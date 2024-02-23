Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus appoints DDB Mudra as creative partner

Birla Opus, from the House of Aditya Birla Group, has selected DDB Mudra as its creative partner for four brands in the range, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate involves crafting strategy and communications for Birla Opus which offers a wide array of decorative paints aimed at businesses and consumers.

With this partnership, DDB Mudra will manage the comprehensive portfolio of four brands from Birla Opus: Style (economy paints range), AllWood (wood finishes), AllDry (waterproofing) and Prime (institutional).

Inderpreet Singh, Head, Marketing, Birla Opus said, “We look at our agency partners as an extension of our team, sharing similar passion and belief in the brand. Our endeavour is to make the lives of our consumers a little more colourful and prettier every day and we are pleased to have DDB Mudra as our partners in this journey.”

Saad Khan, President and Managing Partner – Growth & Strategy, DDB Mudra Group said, “We are delighted to be a part of the journey of Birla Opus. This is a big moment in the paint category in India. During our interactions with the team at Birla Opus, including the R&D team, we immediately felt their passion and ambition to disrupt and change the course of paint category. DDB’s DNA has always been about making challenger brands win, and we intend to come true on the creative mandate Birla Opus has given to us.”