ShotAtBrookfieldProperties campaign celebrates women’s voices as a key driver of workplace and business growth

Brookfield Properties marked International Women’s Day with #ShotAtBrookfieldProperties—a campaign by the women, for the women, to the women.
The campaign featured insights from women in the workplace. Participants were asked a question: “What’s one piece of wisdom you’d share for women in the workplace?” Their responses highlighted resilience, ambition, and the collective impact they make every day.
Reema H. Kundnani, senior vice president – marketing and key account management, Brookfield Properties, stated, “Great workplaces are built on diverse voices and strong cultures. This initiative reflects Brookfield Properties’ commitment to creating spaces where women are heard, valued, and empowered to shape the future.”
This campaign highlights the vital connection between marketing and workplace culture—shaping perception, stated the company in a statement.