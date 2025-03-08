            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • brookfield-properties-celebrates-womens-voices-as-a-key-driver-of-workplace-and-business-growth-58676

#ShotAtBrookfieldProperties campaign celebrates women’s voices as a key driver of workplace and business growth

The campaign featured insights from women in the workplace.

By  Storyboard18Mar 8, 2025 7:48 PM
#ShotAtBrookfieldProperties campaign celebrates women’s voices as a key driver of workplace and business growth
This campaign highlights the vital connection between marketing and workplace culture—shaping perception, stated the company in a statement.

Brookfield Properties marked International Women’s Day with #ShotAtBrookfieldProperties—a campaign by the women, for the women, to the women.

The campaign featured insights from women in the workplace. Participants were asked a question: “What’s one piece of wisdom you’d share for women in the workplace?” Their responses highlighted resilience, ambition, and the collective impact they make every day.

Reema H. Kundnani, senior vice president – marketing and key account management, Brookfield Properties, stated, “Great workplaces are built on diverse voices and strong cultures. This initiative reflects Brookfield Properties’ commitment to creating spaces where women are heard, valued, and empowered to shape the future.”

This campaign highlights the vital connection between marketing and workplace culture—shaping perception, stated the company in a statement.


Tags
First Published on Mar 8, 2025 7:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Mast & Meh Women’s Day Special: Luminous, Vivo, Tanishq - Who Stole the Spotlight?

Mast & Meh Women’s Day Special: Luminous, Vivo, Tanishq - Who Stole the Spotlight?

Brand Marketing

SC grants temporary relief to Pune eatery in 'Burger King' trademark dispute

SC grants temporary relief to Pune eatery in 'Burger King' trademark dispute

Advertising

MAdtech Point: The business of identities

MAdtech Point: The business of identities

How it Works

Beyond the sixes: What's driving the IPL 2025 ad spend frenzy?

Beyond the sixes: What's driving the IPL 2025 ad spend frenzy?

Advertising

Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India

Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India

Brand Marketing

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

How it Works

Calls grow for tougher regulations on WhatsApp, Telegram as spam threatens brand safety

Calls grow for tougher regulations on WhatsApp, Telegram as spam threatens brand safety