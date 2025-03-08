International Women's Day Special: Inspiring Indian women leaders in business

Women leaders in business have been driving transformation across industries, shaping markets, and breaking barriers along the way.

From pioneering biotech solutions to revolutionizing consumer experiences, these leaders inspire with their resilience, strategic acumen, and commitment to equity.

On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate India’s most influential businesswomen—visionaries who continue to set new benchmarks in corporate leadership.

Here’s a look at some of the most inspiring names:

Hina Nagarajan

As the Managing Director & CEO of Diageo India, Hina Nagarajan is a beacon of transformational leadership. She joined Diageo in 2018 as the Managing Director for Africa Emerging Markets, driving substantial growth and improving supply chain performance across multiple countries.

Since taking over as CEO of Diageo India in 2021, Nagarajan has leveraged her global expertise to scale the brand’s operations while advocating for inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

A Delhi University graduate and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, she has previously held leadership positions at Reckitt, Nestlé, and Mary Kay India. Her accolades, including being named in the EMpower Top 100 Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists, underscore her unwavering commitment to corporate excellence and social impact.

Prabha Narasimhan

As the Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India, Prabha Narasimhan exemplifies purpose-driven leadership. With a career spanning 25 years, she has played pivotal roles in marketing, innovation, and consumer engagement. Before joining Colgate in 2022, she was a key leader at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), where she drove the Home Care category to success. An IIM Bangalore and Melbourne Business School graduate, Narasimhan continues to steer Colgate’s India business toward greater heights with an unwavering focus on customer-centric innovation.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A visionary entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw founded Biocon in 1978 with just Rs 10,000, overcoming gender biases and limited resources to create a biopharmaceutical powerhouse. Under her leadership, Biocon has revolutionized healthcare affordability and biotechnology innovation in India. Recognized globally, she has received prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Her work in making diabetes, oncology, and autoimmune disease treatments accessible has positioned her as a leading figure in STEM entrepreneurship.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, an Indian-born American business executive, is widely recognized for her transformative leadership at PepsiCo. As the company’s CEO (2006–2018) and Chairperson (2007–2019), she played a pivotal role in restructuring and diversifying the global beverage and snack giant, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Nooyi’s journey began with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Madras Christian College (1976), followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (1978). Upon moving to the United States, she further honed her business acumen with a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management (1980).

Nooyi joined PepsiCo in 1994 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development, where she played a key role in major business decisions. By 2001, she was elevated to President and CFO, leading transformative initiatives.

Her rise to CEO in 2006 and subsequent appointment as Chairperson in 2007 made history—she was the first woman and only the fifth CEO in PepsiCo’s history, and one of the few female leaders at the helm of a Fortune 500 company at the time.

Falguni Nayar

The founder, Executive Chairperson & CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar is an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. After an 18-year stint at Kotak Mahindra Capital, she launched Nykaa in 2012, transforming it into a beauty and lifestyle e-commerce giant. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nayar has earned accolades such as EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Asia’s Power Businesswoman by Forbes Asia. Her success underscores the potential of women-led enterprises in India’s booming digital economy.

Ghazal Alagh

From a corporate trainer to entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh co-founded Mamaearth, India’s first toxin-free baby care brand, after struggling to find safe products for her son. With a background in IT and modern art, she drives product innovation and community engagement, making Mamaearth a household name. Recognized among the top 10 women artists in India, her journey reflects the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Vineeta Singh

A Shark Tank India investor and the CEO & Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh took a bold step by rejecting a ₹1 crore investment banking offer to pursue entrepreneurship. With an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad background, she built Sugar Cosmetics into India’s fastest-growing beauty brand, available in 35,000+ retail outlets across 540+ cities. Featured in Fortune’s 40 Under 40, Singh champions entrepreneurial ambition among women.

Priya Nair

As the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, Priya Nair oversees a €12 billion business spanning Hair Care, Skin Care, Prestige Beauty, and Health & Wellbeing. With 28 years at Unilever, she has driven brand transformation, sustainability, and digital innovation. Recognized among India’s most influential women in business, Nair continues to shape global consumer trends.

Deepika Khattar Bhan

With 15 years at HUL, Deepika Khattar Bhan honed her expertise in brand strategy and innovation before joining Tata Consumer Products in 2021 as President – Foods Business. A St. Xavier’s and XIMB graduate, she is committed to building purpose-driven brands that connect with consumers on a deeper level.

Anjali Sud

Currently CEO of Tubi, Anjali Sud previously led Vimeo, taking it public and scaling it into a 300-million-user platform. A Harvard Business School graduate, Sud has been featured in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and Variety’s Power of Women, making her a formidable force in the digital streaming landscape.

Upasana Taku

The Co-founder and Chairperson of MobiKwik, Upasana Taku played a pivotal role in shaping India’s digital payments landscape. With a Stanford University degree and a background at PayPal, she is recognized as the first woman to lead a payments startup in India and is featured in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen list.

Leena Nair

As the Global CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair became the first woman to lead the fashion house after serving as Unilever’s youngest CHRO. An XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus, she has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth II and was instrumental in achieving a 50/50 gender balance in Unilever’s leadership.

Anuradha Razdan

As CHRO for Unilever South Asia, Anuradha Razdan has led diversity and leadership development initiatives, shaping Unilever’s global workforce. A FICCI HR Committee Co-Chair, she is an advocate for women in corporate leadership and drives people-first policies.

Preeti Lobana

Recently appointed as Google’s Country Manager and VP for India, Preeti Lobana is steering the tech giant’s expansion and digital transformation efforts in the country. Her leadership spans finance, operations, and strategic growth across leading global corporations.

Sandhya Devanathan