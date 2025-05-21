            
Colgate's ad expenses rise by 7.14% to Rs 180 crore; Profit declines to Rs 355 crore in Q4FY25

Colgate-Palmolive (India) ad expenses increased to Rs 822 crore in FY25 as against Rs 760 crore in FY24

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 5:42 PM
Colgate clocked a profit of Rs 355 crore in the January-March quarter FY25

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has registered an 6.3% decline in its net profit in the March quarter for the fiscal 2025, despite the increase in advertisement expenditure.

The toothpaste maker clocked a profit of Rs 355 crore in the January-March quarter FY25 compared to Rs 379 crore in the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024.

The company's Q4 FY25 advertising expenses increased by 7.14% to Rs 180 crore compared to Rs 168 crore in the same period in FY24.

Overall, Colgate's profit has surged to Rs 1,436.81 crore in full fiscal 2025--an increase of 8.54% year-on-year. In fiscal 2024, the company's profit stood at Rs 1,323 crore.

While the ad expenses increased to Rs 822 crore in FY25 as against Rs 760 crore in FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive witnessed a decline in sales by 1.92% in the quarter ended in March 2025 YoY.

Its sales reduced from Rs 1,480.6 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 1,452 crore in Q4 FY25.

(More details awaited)


