Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 profit dips marginally, ad expenses reduced by 1.96%

In the nine months (April-December) of FY 25, the net profit after tax of Colgate stood at Rs 1,081.8 crore as compared to Rs 943.8 crore

By  Storyboard18Jan 28, 2025 5:19 PM
Colgate's ad expenses have been reduced by 17.35 percent

Oral hygiene brand Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday. The toothpaste maker has reduced its advertising expenses by 1.96 percent to Rs 200 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 204.26 crore in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, Colgate's ad expenses have been reduced by 17.35 percent from Rs 242.7 crore in Q2 FY 25.

Colgate registered a marginal decline in its profit in the third quarter. The net profit of Colgate stood at Rs 322.78 crore between October and December 2024 versus Rs 330.11 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY 24.

In the nine months (April-December) of FY 25, the net profit after tax of Colgate stood at Rs 1,081.8 crore as compared to Rs 943.8 crore, a growth of 14.6 percent year-on-year.

However, the total income of Colgate-Palmolive surged to Rs 1,482.24 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 1,413.56 crore.

The company reported net sales of Rs 1,452 crore in Q3--a growth of 4.7 percent year-on-year.

For the nine months, the company delivered net sales growth of 9.2 percent year-on-year at Rs 4,547 crore as compared to Rs 4,164 crore for the same period last year.

According to Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), "This has been a quarter of relatively soft demand, particularly in the urban market. In these market conditions and a heightened competitive landscape, we delivered a resilient performance this quarter with Toothpaste reporting mid-single-digit intrinsic volume growth and continued competitive growth on toothbrushes".


First Published on Jan 28, 2025 5:19 PM

