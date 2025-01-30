Dabur reduces ad spend by 7.2% in Q3, net profit sees marginal rise to Rs 515 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Dabur has announced its third-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2024. The company has reduced its spending on advertisement and promotion by 7.2 percent to Rs 226.72 crore in Q3 FY 25 from Rs 244.54 crore in Q3 FY 24.
The consolidated net profit of the science-based Ayurveda major witnessed a marginal increase of 1.85 percent in the December quarter to Rs 515.82 crore versus 506.44 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.
In a quarter marked by high food inflation, continued moderation in urban demand, and a strong resurgence in rural markets, Dabur's operating profit surged to Rs 682 crore-up 2.1 percent.
Dabur's consolidated revenue jumped 3.1 percent to Rs 3,355 crore.
According to the company's filing, the toothpaste business ended the quarter with a 9.1 percent growth. The Skin & Salon business reported a 5.6 percent growth while Hair Oils grew by 3.1 percent. Dabur's total hair oils market share now stands at its highest-ever 18 percent. The Digestives category grew by around 4 percent. The Foods business reported a 30 percent growth in Q3. The Badshah business also reported 15 percent growth in Q3.
On premiumization, Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "Premium portfolio growing 2.5 to 3 times faster than our overall business in India. We intend to continue this journey and keep delivering products that exceed our consumers' expectations".
Dabur's International Business reported strong constant currency (CC) growth of 19 percent during the third quarter, Led by Egypt, MENA, US and Bangladesh.