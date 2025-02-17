Dish TV's net loss widens to Rs 46.5 crore, marketing spend jumps 42.7% Q3 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV has announced its third-quarter earnings on the stock exchanges. The company's net loss widened to Rs 46.5 crore in Q3 fiscal year 2025 from Rs 2.8 crore in Q3 FY 2024.
Revenue from operation fell 21 percent to Rs 373 crore YoY. In Q3 FY 25, the revenue from operation stood at Rs 472.3 crore.
According to the company, " Revenues continued to be under pressure due to the growing online consumption of content as well as weak discretionary spending by consumers. Cost-conscious consumers continued to drift towards the free DTH platform resulting in negative net addition during the quarter despite a marked improvement in new subscriber acquisitions during the festival period".
The advertisement income of DishTV declined to Rs 8.1 crore in the December quarter FY25--2.2 percent of the revenues in Q3 FY 25. Last fiscal, the ad income was Rs 11.2 crore.
On the other hand, marketing and promotional fees increased from Rs 80.8 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 115.2 crore in Q3 FY 25, 42.7 percent rise.
Meanwhile, Dish TV has appointed Neelam Gupta & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.
Gupta holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. She also holds a professional degree as a company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Gupta’s experience spans over 33 years in various facets of corporate law.