DMCL reports 36% Ad surge in FY25, eyes bigger digital push with IDPL tie-up

ADVERTISEMENT
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd (DMCL), the digital-first media company behind DNA India, has reported a 36% jump in advertisement revenue for FY 2024–25, earning ₹13.19 crore compared to ₹9.70 crore in the previous fiscal. This strong operational performance is being paired with a renewed partnership push, as the company proposes to enter a revenue-sharing deal with Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) to supercharge digital monetization.
Under the proposed three-year agreement starting September 2025, IDPL will handle digital ad monetization across DMCL's platforms and receive 15% of the revenue generated. DMCL will retain the remaining 85%. The collaboration is pending shareholder approval but is expected to be a key revenue driver going forward.
“The Company will enter into an Agreement as part of its regular business operations, wherein IDPL shall be entitled to 15% of the total revenue generated from the Company’s digital properties,” the company said in its annual report, adding that the structure could account for more than half of its turnover based on current figures.
The deal marks a revival of a previously implemented performance-linked advertising arrangement between the two related parties. It aligns with DMCL's broader strategy of strengthening its digital presence while maintaining cost efficiency.
For FY25, DMCL posted a pre-tax profit of ₹13.87 crore, up 58% from ₹8.76 crore the previous year. Net profit, however, stood at ₹13.61 crore, significantly lower than the ₹136.81 crore posted last year, which had included a one-time ₹170 crore trademark sale.
The company attributed the rise in operational earnings to strong digital performance, led by its flagship portal dnaindia.com and its Hindi vertical. Combined, the platforms averaged 30 million unique users monthly and recorded over 909 million page views over the year.
“Your Company continues to concentrate on expanding its Digital Platforms, with a sharp focus on cost optimization as well as revenue maximization,” the report stated.
DMCL's strategic clarity comes amid a broader shift in India’s media landscape, with the digital segment projected to anchor growth in the ₹3.07 lakh crore media and entertainment industry by FY27. Despite ongoing challenges, including arbitration over intercorporate deposits, the company remains focused on scaling its digital business.
As it deepens its collaboration with IDPL, DMCL is betting on a lean, digital-only model that could position it as a stronger player in the rapidly evolving online news and content ecosystem.