Dyson reviews $500m global media account

Dyson, the Singaporean–British multinational technology company, has initiated a global review of its media planning and buying account, estimated to be worth around US$500 million.
The mandate is currently handled by IPG Mediabrands, which first won the account in 2021 from WPP’s Mindshare, the incumbent agency for eight years prior.
According to international media reports, the review is part of Dyson’s periodic evaluation process, aimed at ensuring its global media investments remain aligned with evolving business priorities and market strategies.
The review encompasses all major markets where Dyson operates, including Australia, where UM, part of IPG Mediabrands, retained the brand’s account in 2024, valued at about AU$30 million.
Dyson’s media business spans more than 80 markets globally, supporting its diverse portfolio of products ranging from vacuum cleaners and air purifiers to personal care products like hair dryers, stylers, and headphones. The company operates over 450 stores worldwide.
Such periodic reviews are said to be a standard practice for large global advertisers to maintain efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness in media operations, especially amid a fast-evolving advertising landscape shaped by AI-driven targeting, privacy regulations, and shifting consumer behaviour.