WPP ropes in McKinsey to steer strategic overhaul amid profit slump

WPP has reportedly appointed global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company to advise on its much-anticipated strategic review, as the world’s largest advertising group faces mounting investor pressure following two profit warnings within three months.
The review, spearheaded by WPP’s new chief executive Cindy Rose, aims to reboot the company’s strategy after what she described as “unacceptable” performance.
WPP’s annual revenue is expected to decline by between 5.5% and 6% this year.
Rose, who took over from Mark Read on September 1, told shareholders during the Q3 earnings call in October that she will unveil details of the new strategy in early 2026.
McKinsey’s role, according to Campaign UK report, is to “facilitate and stress-test” the planning for this refreshed direction.
WPP’s review reportedly will focus on several key areas: simplifying and integrating client offerings, leveraging AI to drive growth and measurable outcomes, expanding its technology and enterprise solutions, and improving financial performance through operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation.
This move marks a renewed collaboration between WPP and McKinsey, the ad holding company previously sought the consulting firm’s advice in 2020.
Earlier this year, WPP Media hired Emily Del Greco, a former McKinsey partner, as global chief operating officer.
The review follows a string of internal restructurings at WPP, including the 2023 merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form VML, and the 2025 rebranding of GroupM as WPP Media. Headcount fell by 7,000 to 104,000 by mid-2025, partly due to asset sales such as FGS Global.
With McKinsey’s guidance, WPP’s leadership is preparing to make sweeping changes aimed at restoring growth momentum and investor confidence in one of the world’s most influential advertising networks.