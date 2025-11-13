Google Drive introduces Gemini-powered Audio Overviews for podcast-style PDF summaries

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a new Gemini-powered feature for Drive that automatically generates audio summaries of PDF documents. This update brings the Audio Overview capability, previously available in NotebookLM and Google Search, directly to Drive, allowing users to listen to conversational, podcast-like overviews of lengthy files.
Within the Drive PDF viewer on the web, a new Audio Overview button on the top bar initiates the process. Gemini generates a spoken summary that typically lasts two to ten minutes, depending on the document’s length and complexity. Once created, the summary plays through the Gemini side panel or is saved to a dedicated “Audio overviews” folder in Drive, which syncs across devices for desktop and mobile access.
Google states the feature is designed to help users quickly absorb the content of dense PDFs such as business reports, contracts, research papers, or meeting transcripts without reading them line by line. The Audio Overview uses the same language model technology powering Gemini in NotebookLM to convert key insights into a natural, conversational format.
Users receive an email notification when the audio file is ready, facilitating easy review or sharing within their workflow. Currently, Audio Overviews support English only, with additional language support expected in future updates.
The rollout begins this week for the following users:
Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus
Enterprise Standard and Plus
Google One AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers
This new feature, combined with the existing "Listen" feature in Google Docs, expands Google's initiative to make its productivity suite more conversational and AI-driven.