Cannes Lions 2026 to debut Creative Brand Lion; updates AI and Data categories

Cannes Lions announced a new award, the Creative Brand Lion, for its 2026 festival line-up. The award will recognize the systems, cultures, and capabilities within brands that facilitate repeatable, world-class creative marketing.
The change was announced on November 12, ahead of awards submissions opening on January 15, 2026. The 2026 festival runs from June 22–26.
LIONS CEO Simon Cook stated the new Lion shifts focus from final creative outputs to the internal inputs that enable impactful work. He added that the spotlight must be placed on brands building the capabilities that allow commercial creativity to thrive amid economic uncertainty.
Category and Integrity Updates
Cannes Lions also announced several updates across existing categories:
Creative Data Lions: Entries must now demonstrate how data was essential to the core idea and led to measurable business results, reflecting data’s role in driving strategy from inception.
AI Craft Subcategories: New subcategories will be introduced across craft-led Lions to recognize work where human creativity and AI combine, focusing on genuine craftsmanship and intent.
Retail Media Expansion: New subcategories in Creative Strategy and Creative Data will reflect the rapid innovation in retail media.
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, noted that the industry is evolving with data and technology playing a pivotal role in solving business problems.
Enhanced Integrity Standards
For 2026, Cannes Lions unveiled enhanced accountability measures and integrity standards for all entries. Key measures include:
Participation Bans: Companies found to have knowingly submitted false or misleading work may face participation bans of up to three years.
Disqualification Authority: Cannes Lions gains the authority to disqualify or withdraw awards at any stage if a material misrepresentation is identified.
AI Safeguards: New measures for entries utilizing generative AI and synthetic media include a mandatory Code of Conduct, compulsory AI usage disclosure, content detection tools, and a review panel of AI and ethics experts.
The Cannes Lions Call for Content for speaker proposals is open until December 31, 2025.