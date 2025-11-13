With Groww’s Dalal Street debut, employee recalls coffee-fuelled weeks ahead of listing

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the Bengaluru-based parent company of brokerage platform Groww, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, marking a major milestone for one of India’s most popular investment platforms.

Amid the celebrations, a Groww employee shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the company’s preparation for the big day. “Core memory UNLOCKED! Hosting Groww's listing ceremony at NSE and closing bell ceremony at BSE is an experience that'll be etched in my memory for the rest of my life,” wrote Arunima Rao, who identifies herself on LinkedIn as a YouTube channel manager at the firm.

Recalling the intense weeks leading up to the event, she added, “For weeks, it was all hands on deck preparing for this moment — think lots and lots of coffee. Though nothing beats the feeling of standing there on the floor at NSE as the clock struck 10, madly clapping but just being overwhelmed with sheer joy.”

In a follow-up post, Rao described the pride of working at Groww during such a historic milestone. “When I joined Groww I knew that I would be aboard a rocketship. Little did I know that someday I would be reposed with this incredible honour of witnessing, and even being a small part of, this historic milestone. What a moment, what a team! Feeling nothing but gratitude,” she wrote, sharing pictures from the ceremonies held at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Groww also marked the occasion on social media, tweeting, “A milestone in our long journey ahead — honoured to have our market closing ceremony at the BSE,” alongside a video showing the team sounding the gong at the exchange.

