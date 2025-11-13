Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur held by ED in homebuyer fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) Managing Director Manoj Gaur for his alleged involvement in cheating homebuyers, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday.

Jaypee Infratech, part of the Jaypee Group, is the developer of the 165-km Yamuna Expressway connecting Noida and Agra and several related real estate projects in Uttar Pradesh. The company, incorporated to develop, operate, and maintain the expressway, has long faced scrutiny over project delays and complaints from homebuyers.

The arrest adds to growing concerns over homebuyer frauds in the Delhi-NCR real estate market, which has seen a series of enforcement actions in recent months.

In August 2025, the ED conducted searches at the premises of Rohtas Projects Ltd as part of a money laundering probe into alleged investor fraud worth Rs 248 crore. Authorities said at least 87 FIRs have been registered by home and commercial space buyers since 2021, alleging non-delivery of promised properties.

Earlier, in July 2025, the Supreme Court had allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file 22 regular cases based on its findings into alleged irregularities involving banks and developers in the NCR region.