A Tribute to Piyush Pandey, the Creative Force Who Gave Indian Advertising Its Soul

In a poignant tribute to one of India’s most influential creative minds, Ogilvy India has decided to retire the title of Chief Advisor in honour of the late legendary adman Piyush Pandey. The decision marks the end of an era for the advertising agency that Pandey helped shape into a creative powerhouse.

In 2023, Piyush Pandey took over as Chief Advisor from chairman of global creative and executive chairman of Ogilvy India. Hephzibah Pathak took over the role of executive chairperson of Ogilvy India.

Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Confirming the development, Monty Bharali, Chief Talent Officer at Ogilvy, said, “No one can replace Piyush at Ogilvy. He will always be our guiding light.” The move reflects the agency’s sentiment that the Chief Advisor position was synonymous with Pandey’s legacy — a role defined by his mentorship, creative brilliance, and deep influence on generations of advertisers.

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India, described Pandey’s lasting imprint on the agency and the industry. “He will always remain our Chief Advisor and will always bless us from above,” she said. Pathak announced that Ogilvy will release a global tribute book celebrating Pandey’s life, chronicling his most iconic campaigns and contributions that transformed Indian advertising. The commemorative volume will be shared across Ogilvy’s international network.

The tribute event held on Sunday drew a cross-section of industry leaders, creative stalwarts, and public figures. Among those in attendance were Devika Bulchandani of Ogilvy, Madhukar Parekh and Bharat Puri of Pidilite, actor Dalip Tahil, filmmaker Ram Madhvani, communication expert Suhel Seth, CVL Srinivas and Prasanth Kumar of WPP Media, Amit Syngle of Asian Paints, filmmaker R. Balki, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Rahul Joshi of Network18, Priya Nair of Hindustan Unilever, and former cricketer Arun Lal.

During the gathering, Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a revealing anecdote about Pandey’s role in shaping one of India’s most defining political slogans — “Abki Baar Modi Sarkar.” Goyal recalled that Pandey had initially declined to take on the 2014 campaign, citing Ogilvy’s long-standing policy of avoiding direct political work. “I spent seven hours trying to convince him,” Goyal recounted. “He refused that night, but the next morning, he called back and said, ‘Yeh desh ki zaroorat hai’ — this is the country’s need.”

That turning point gave rise to a slogan that became a cultural and political milestone. True to Pandey’s creative ethos, the phrase was simple, rhythmic, and emotionally resonant — qualities that had long defined his advertising for brands like Cadbury, Fevicol, and Asian Paints.

Ogilvy’s decision to retire the Chief Advisor role underscores how deeply Pandey’s influence runs through the company’s DNA. In the words of one senior executive, “There will be many great creatives, but there will never be another Piyush Pandey.”