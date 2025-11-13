Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty dance to dhol at Eric Mazumdar’s wedding in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has gone viral showing Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and author and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty dancing with infectious energy during the wedding baraat of Mazumdar Shaw’s nephew, Eric Mazumdar, son of her brother Ravi Mazumdar.
The clip, shared by politician and entrepreneur Anil Shetty, captures the two well-known personalities smiling and dancing to the lively beats of the dhol alongside guests. Sharing the video on social media, Shetty expressed his admiration for their enthusiasm, saying he was delighted to see “two seventy-plus years young with so much energy.”
Eric Mazumdar, who is based in the United States, works as an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He recently married Ashley Pournamdari, and the couple hosted a grand wedding reception at Taj West End, Bengaluru, attended by several high-profile guests, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who conveyed his wishes to the newlyweds on X, formerly Twitter.
Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness. pic.twitter.com/CGF2FaCIhq— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 9, 2025
Dr Eric Vivek Mazumdar is also associated with Biocon Limited, where he serves as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, having joined the company’s board in November 2021. His research at Caltech focuses on the intersection of engineering and machine learning, particularly on developing algorithms for real-world societal systems.
Mazumdar holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The celebratory video has struck a chord online, with many lauding the joyous spirit and camaraderie shared by two of India’s most respected women leaders during the family celebration.