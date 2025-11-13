Vamsi Murthy joins Netflix India as Senior Director, Head of Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Vamsi Murthy, former Executive Director and Marketing Head at JioStar, has been appointed Senior Director, Head of Marketing at Netflix India.
In a note, Murthy said, "Thrilled to join Netflix to lead the Marketing charter in India. Looking forward to partnering with some of the best creative minds as we shape what's next. Here's to stories that connect, entertain, and inspire — the Netflix way."
Murthy began his career at Radio Mirchi, then moved to Reliance Communications as Manager – Marketing Communications. He later worked with MakeMyTrip.com, and joined Myntra Jabong as Senior Brand Marketing Manager, eventually becoming Director – Brand Marketing.
He has also held leadership roles at ZEE5 (VP – Marketing) and BookMyShow (Head of Marketing).
At JioStar, Murthy led Hotstar’s consumer marketing, building strong equity across fiction and non-fiction content. He spearheaded a revamp of entertainment marketing, establishing full-funnel marketing models, developing a playbook for all content portfolios, and implementing robust measurement frameworks — driving CAC improvements and ROI growth.