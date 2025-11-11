Cheil India COO Mandeep Sharma resigns amid leadership churn

Mandeep Sharma, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cheil India, has called it quits, as per sources.

Sharma, marketer with a career spanning over three decades, joined Cheil India in June 2024 as the National Head for Cheil India–Samsung Business, reporting to then COO, Sanjeev Jasani. In this role, he was responsible for identifying and crafting innovative strategies and systems to help Samsung navigate the evolving marketing landscape. He later was promoted to the role of COO.

Sharma’s exit comes close on the heels of the departure of Cheil’s Chief Growth Officer, Neeraj Bassi, who called it quits from the agency, in March this year. In his role, Bassi was responsible for Cheil X’s business growth and delivering work in the areas of creativity, media, data, retail, and activation.

Months before Bassi, Sanjeev Jasani stepped down as COO of Cheil India and Southwest Asia in October last year after nearly a decade with the Samsung Group-owned advertising agency. Jasani joined Cheil in June 2015 as Chief Digital Officer and was elevated to COO in January 2020.

Before his stint at Cheil, Sharma led one of McCann Worldgroup’s fastest-growing disciplines, MRM, and has previously held leadership roles at Thompson Connect (JWT) and Ogilvy One. His expertise spans CRM, customer engagement, sales, and product management, making him a seasoned leader across both brand and agency ecosystems.