Goafest 2024 unveils line-up of speakers and sessions

Gearing up to present 3 days of learnings, discussions, and deliberations while celebrating creative excellence, Goafest 2024 presents a stellar line-up of speakers for its 17th edition. With sessions that discuss various facets of the festival's theme ‘The Age of Adaptability'.

The festival will host over 50 speakers and entertainers, across 20+ sessions in addition to 15+ masterclasses.

Tata Play’s Managing Director and CEO, Harit Nagpal and Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton India are among the select few who will address attendees through keynotes.

Additionally, Tarun Puri, Senior Operating Partner, Lighthouse Funds, Asha Kharga, Chief Customer & Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, Raymond Lifestyle’s Sunil Kataria, Maruti Suzuki’s Shashank Srivastava, Nestle’s Chandan Mukherjee, Tata Motors’ Shubhranshu Singh, The Good Glamm Group’s Sukhleen Aneja, Honasa’s Zairus Master, Darshana Shah from Aditya Birla Capital, among others will engage in conversations and discussions. Other prominent speakers include Dr. Marcus Ranney, Manoj Bajpayee, Sourav Ganguly, Zeenat Aman, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap and Neelesh Misra.

In addition to Goafest sessions, Goafest 2024 will host the second edition of its talent showcase, ‘Advertising Rocks’.

On unveiling the stellar line-up of speakers and sessions, Rohit Ohri, FCB global partner and chairman of the content Committee, Goafest 2024 said, “Goafest 2024 is set to ignite minds, spark creativity, and explore new frontiers in the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and marketing. We are excited to offer a diverse array of speakers and sessions that celebrate creative excellence and emphasize the crucial role of adaptability in thriving within our industry. With warm hearts and joyful smiles, we eagerly anticipate welcoming all delegates and together redefining the future of our business.”