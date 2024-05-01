Leading auto battery brand Amaron's creative business on pitch: Exclusive

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd's Amaron, India’s leading automotive batteries brand, has called for a creative pitch, according to industry sources. The incumbent is its long-standing creative partner, Ogilvy, which has been associated with the brand for over two decades. One of the brand's and India's most memorable campaigns was 'Amaron - Lasts Long, Really Long, Ting Tong', a phrase that entered the popular lexicon and is still in use today.

Amara Raja Batteries officially rebranded itself as Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Limited (ARE&M) in 2023, marking the culmination of a two-year journey aimed at transitioning from a battery manufacturer to a comprehensive solutions provider in the Energy and mobility sector.

ARE&M is the flagship company of the Amara Raja Group and it is one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry. It has prestigious original equipment manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Ford India Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Renault Nissan, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Private Ltd, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and many more as its clients. The Company's Industrial and Automotive batteries are exported to 50 countries across the globe.

Today, the company offers a range of solutions and products, encompassing Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Battery Energy Storage Solutions, Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing, a wide array of EV Chargers, Li-ion Battery Pack Assembly, Renewable Energy Storage Solutions, Battery Management Systems, and Lubricants.

In 2022, before the rebranding, the company unveiled a mascot – The Ron, launched to coincide with a range of new Amaron batteries. It was created by Ogilvy India's Design Cell.