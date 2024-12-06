Mast & Meh: Bisleri, Hush Puppies, Rungta Steel, Ixigo, and more

Ah, December—the month of holiday cheer, cozy vibes, and… ads that either make you want to sing carols or run for the hills. Ads are like a brand’s moment to sparkle, but let’s face it—not every ad gets it right! Some will have you giggling under the mistletoe, others might leave you wondering if you need to check your holiday spirit, and a few? Well, let’s just say they’re better off the list.

Enter Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews, where we unwrap the good, the bad, and the ugly from the week’s ads. With our unfiltered, no-holds-barred commentary, you’ll get the inside scoop of which ads are the true gifts and which ones belong in the re-gift pile. So grab a hot chocolate and check out this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads are jingling all the way and which ones are stuck in a silent night!

Mast

Brand: Mahindra & Mahindra Agency: Inhouse

Buckle up, folks! This car commercial doesn’t just rev up engines—it revives a disco legend. Who better to give Nazia Hassan’s iconic Boom Boom a 2024 glow-up than the vocal powerhouse Sunidhi Chauhan? The newly launched Mahindra 6e ad kicks off with a tantalizing echo of the classic tune, building anticipation until the female lead hits the accelerator, and Sunidhi’s electrifying rendition roars to life. And just when you think it can’t get better, a suave Rahul Khanna pops in, flashing that trademark smile, adding a dash of charm to the disco-drenched drama. No wonder the internet is doing a Boom Boom over this killer collab!

Meh

Brand: Ixigo Agency: RISE Worldwide

Ixigo has enlisted the cricketer, Rohit Sharma, as the brand ambassador for its Trains app, unveiling a rather unconventional collaboration. In a bold departure from his usual sportsmanship, Sharma is portrayed in an entirely new avatar— as a rapping ticketman. However, the rap itself, rather underwhelming in its execution, fails to ignite the expected fervor. While the intention is clear, the delivery of these vital app functions through a rap seems less compelling and more of a missed opportunity to effectively showcase the app’s seamless utility.

Mast

Brand:Youtube India x Ganji Chudail Agency: Bare Bones Collective

Who knew internet’s beloved ‘Ganji Chudail’ could serve looks and laughs? YouTube India’s latest drop is a hilarious whirlwind starring none other than Neena Gupta as the meme queen-turned-Gen-Z icon. This video is a riot, with Neena rocking the green-bald look like it’s couture, and her witty one-liners are pure gold. “Thak gayi hoon meme banke, ab tum teeno mujhe babe banaoge” — Iconic energy right there. The real magic? The trio of beauty influencers — ShivShakti Sachdev, Ishita Mangal, and Sakshi Sidwani—sweating over her green complexion while throwing shade at the beauty industry’s inclusivity gap. From hair spas to YouTube tutorials, the makeover montage is chef’s kiss. Hats off to YouTube India for blending memes, makeup, and mazaa like pros!

Mast

Brand: Rungta Steel Agency: Moonshot

Imagine Bunny from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and Safeena from ‘Gullly Boy’ as a couple and Dr Jahangir Khan from Dear Zindagi as their marriage counsellor, what comes to your mind? A recipe for disaster, if there ever was one! The chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan takes an entirely new turn in this delightfully humorous commercial for Rungta Steel. The couple is teetering on the edge of separation. A tale of miscommunication, humor, and a touch of romance, this ad not only showcases the star power of its lead actors but also cleverly incorporates the unbeatable strength of Rungta Steel into their marital drama. A perfect blend of wit, charm, and a little bit of drama, all wrapped in a steel-clad promise!

Mast

Brand: Bisleri International Agency:Inhouse

Who knew water could make you feel this fancy? Bisleri International just dropped an ad for their premium Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, and it's nothing short of a visual love letter to the Himalayas. Think snow-kissed peaks, streams so pure they’d make diamonds jealous, and a whole vibe that screams zen goals. With a poetic nod to Masaru Emoto's "Water Has Memory" experiments, this ad doesn’t just quench your thirst—it stirs your soul. Oh, and let’s not forget Dino Morea. The man oozes charm and authenticity, proving he’s as crisp and smooth as Vedica itself. It’s pure, it’s harmonious, and it’s practically whispering, “Drink me, but only if you’re ready to elevate your hydration game.”

Meh

Brand: Spinz BB Face Talc Agency: In-house

Ah, the nostalgia of mid-2000s TV commercials! Spinz BB Face Talc’s "Special Occasion Ka Special Powder" seems to belong to that very era, where simplicity reigned. In an age when brands now have the power of CGI and groundbreaking innovations at their disposal, Spinz chose a gone by approach. The commercial features a dialogue between two young women preparing for a special occasion. One friend raises the question of whether ordinary products are suitable for significant events and introduces Spinz BB Talc, emphasizing its skin-toned formula for subtle spot coverage and a radiant, instant glow. And yet, in 2024, this approach feels somewhat lackluster, evoking a sense of indifference—a true "meh" moment in an era brimming with possibilities.

Mast

Brand: Lenskart Agency: Mandoa Media Works

Who would’ve thought Raghu Ram—the man synonymous with fiery Roadies roasts—could deliver not just glasses but also giggles? Lenskart’s latest ad is a delightful curveball, flipping Raghu’s notorious anger into unexpected sweetness. Watching the poor delivery guy mentally teleport to a Roadies set (cue Raghu yelling about next-day delivery!) is as relatable as our own e-commerce impatience. The punchline? Raghu, surprisingly chill, offering water and gratitude—what a plot twist! The casting nails it: Raghu’s “intimidating yet warm” duality perfectly underscores Lenskart’s promise of speed and reliability. Bonus points for cleverly riding the fast-delivery trend while keeping the tone cheeky and memorable.

Mast

Brand: Hush Puppies Agency: Inhouse

Hush Puppies has truly nailed it by bringing the ever-stylish, wickedly funny Vir Das onboard as their brand ambassador. In a move as smooth as their shoes, the brand combines comfort, charm, and chuckles—something we could all use more of! And just in time too, as Vir preps to host the 52nd International Emmy Awards, making history as the first Indian to take the stage. The new ad is an absolute riot! Picture this: Vir Das, all suited up and Emmy-ready, running around in a hilarious "Where are my puppies?!" panic, hunting for his trusty Hush Puppies. The punchline? His iconic “Hi, this is Vir Das, finally ready for the Emmys, with my Hush Puppies” – and boy, does he look dashing. It's playful, relatable, and drives home the fact that great footwear can complete any look.