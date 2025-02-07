MAST & MEH: Crocs, Youva Stellar, Cadbury Silk, Fastrack, and more

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Crocs India

Agency: Kulfi Collective

Crocs has just flipped Valentine’s Day on its head, and it’s a vibe. This fresh campaign stars Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff and GenZ darling Orhan Awatramani (Orry), and it's everything modern love should be — quirky, bold, and full of charm. With Jibbitz charms and Classic Clogs at the center, the duo’s hilarious clash of personalities serves up some seriously snappy one-liners and playful banter. Orry’s self-love moment — “I love you… ORRY!” — is the cherry on top. Bottom line? This campaign nails the creativity and self-expression of love. Totally mast!

Meh

Brand: Navneet Education's Youva Stellar

Agency: Ants Digital

Youva’s latest ad for Stellar notebooks, #AClassApart, is a masterclass in trying too hard to be quirky. The film centers on a classroom where students, all aspiring doctors and engineers, get one-upped by Yash, who wants to open a café so that everyone can "chill." It’s supposed to feel fresh, but honestly, it’s a tired, overplayed trope that doesn’t land. The line about "doctors aur engineers chill kaha karenge" feels forced, as if the brand’s trying to force-feed individuality into a tired classroom setting. Sure, the idea of following your heart is nice, but this execution? Not so much.

Mast

Brand: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital

Agency: Moonshot

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital just hit it out of the park with their latest TVC, starring none other than cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath. The ad takes a clever twist on those pivotal moments from their cricketing careers, using them as a metaphor for the importance of regular eye check-ups. The blend of humour, Sachin’s unmistakable charm, and McGrath’s subtle delivery makes the message stick — after all, when these cricket icons say something matters, it matters. This campaign isn’t just about eye health; it’s about getting you to take action, in a way that’s both entertaining and memorable.

Meh

Brand: Fastrack

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Fastrack's latest ad for the wedding season tries to serve up something spicy – but ends up just lukewarm. The brand's take on the emotional rollercoaster of attending your ex's wedding is certainly different, but it feels a bit off. The whole "helping the exes survive their emotional baggage with sunglasses" thing might seem like a cheeky twist, but it doesn't quite land. While Fastrack's #NecessaryNotAccessory angle is clever, the execution leaves you with a raised eyebrow more than a chuckle. Weddings are a time for joy, so a campaign that leans heavily into the gloom of an ex's dry spell feels more awkward than fun.

Mast

Brand: Cadbury Silk

Agency: Ogilvy x Wavemaker

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk’s Valentine’s Day campaign, “Say it with Silk,” has nailed the art of love without saying much. With a heart-warming tale of a penguin struggling to express its feelings, the film delivers a charming reminder that the most meaningful gestures don’t always need words. The star of the show? A Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Blush that swoops in to save the day. It’s sweet, it’s simple, and it’s everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable. Packaging? Check. Heart-melting campaign? Double check!

Meh

Brand: Fanta

Agency: VML India