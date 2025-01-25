Effies India 2025: Mondelez India and Ogilvy India adjudged as 'Client of the Year' & 'Agency of the Year'

The Advertising Club (TAC) India hosted the 24th edition of the ‘Effie India Awards 2024’ at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai.

Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. was adjudged as the Effie Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group India was named Effie Agency of the Year. The Grand Effie was awarded to Leo Burnett India for ACKO General Insurance’s campaign ‘ACKO: Health Insurance Ki Subah Ho Gayi Mamu’. The awards garnered 1,152 entries from 75 agencies.

Speaking at the Effie, Rana Barua, president, President, The Advertising Club & group chief executive officer, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea), Havas Group - India said, “The Effie India Awards exemplify the power of strategic creativity and impactful storytelling. This year, with over 1,152 entries and an extraordinary level of participation, the awards continue to set benchmarks for the industry. Congratulations to all the winners for their innovative campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences and drive measurable impact. These awards reflect the collaborative brilliance of our industry, and I’m proud of what we have achieved together."

Speaking at the Effie, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & founder and president, The Horologists, said, " It’s incredible to witness the evolution of the Effie India Awards over the past 23 years. The awards are more than just a celebration, and once again reinforced the power of creativity combined with participation from 75 agencies and an exceptional jury of 486 experts. It’s heartening to see the industry pushing boundaries and delivering remarkable campaigns that drive tangible outcomes. A heartfelt thanks to the jury and the participants for making this edition one of the most memorable yet.”