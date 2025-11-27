Omnicom closes $13.5 billion IPG acquisition; leadership structure to be unveiled by Dec 1

The combined company, with a pro forma combined revenue in excess of $25 billion, will trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nearly a year after announcing the deal, Omnicom has officially closed its $13.5 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group, on Novemeber 26, creating the world’s largest advertising and marketing holding company by revenue and billings.

Under the all-stock agreement, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company’s stock, and IPG shareholders 39.4%. Combined, the companies posted an estimated $26 billion in annual revenue in 2024.

"The new Omnicom unites the industry’s most comprehensive and connected portfolio of capabilities, all powered by Omni, its advanced intelligence platform. It reimagines how data, creativity, and technology combine with exceptional talent to help clients address their most critical growth priorities," the official press release read.

“This is a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom.

“With the completion of the deal, Omnicom is setting a new standard for modern marketing and sales leadership — creating stronger brands, delivering superior business outcomes, and driving sustainable growth. We’re excited about this next chapter. I want to thank our people, clients, and shareholders for the trust they have placed in us.”

Originally announced in December 2024, the acquisition crossed its final regulatory barrier this week after securing approval from the European Commission. The green light from Brussels follows the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s September clearance, granted under a consent order that bars Omnicom from influencing advertiser spending based on political or ideological considerations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Interpublic shareholders received 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they owned. Legacy Omnicom shareholders own approximately 60.6% of the combined company and legacy Interpublic shareholders own approximately 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis.

The combined company, with a pro forma combined revenue in excess of $25 billion, will trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

John Wren remains Chairman & CEO, Phil Angelastro remains EVP & CFO, and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serve as Co-Presidents and COOs. Philippe Krakowsky, Patrick Moore and E. Lee Wyatt Jr. have also joined the Omnicom Board of Directors.

The company’s full leadership team will be announced on December 1, 2025.

Together, these long-standing rivals, are set to redraw the global agency map. The closest comparable moment in industry history was the attempted 2013 Publicis–Omnicom merger, which ultimately collapsed amid internal power struggles and leadership impasses.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 8:15 AM