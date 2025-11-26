Tesla accelerates India retail push with first full-service centre in Gurugram

Tesla formally entered India earlier this year (its 50th global market) by launching two imported Model Y variants, priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh. These models, shipped from Shanghai, are approximately 30% costlier than in the US due to a steep 70% import duty.

US electric-vehicle maker Tesla has opened its first full-scale retail experience centre in India at Gurugram’s Orchid Business Park, signaling a shift toward a more robust, structured retail network.

Unlike its earlier experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi, the new Gurugram facility will offer full services, including sales consultations, bookings, and test-drive support. The centre is helmed by Sharad Agarwal, the former head of Lamborghini India, who assumed leadership in November to strengthen Tesla's premium EV presence.

Tesla formally entered India earlier this year (its 50th global market) by launching two imported Model Y variants, priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh. These models, shipped from Shanghai, are approximately 30% costlier than in the US due to a steep 70% import duty.

Initial sales have been modest, with the company registering 118 vehicles in India in 2025. Data from FADA indicates Tesla sold 104 units across September and October, with only 40 units registered in the latter month.

Tesla enters a luxury EV market in India that is currently dominated by Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which collectively account for nearly 80% of segment sales. The move comes as India’s overall passenger EV market recorded a strong month in October 2025, with sales rising 57.5% year-on-year.

Tesla’s India strategy remains focused on imported cars and building a retail footprint, as the Union government has confirmed the company has no current plans for local manufacturing.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 5:01 PM