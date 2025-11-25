WhatsApp launches ‘Baatan Hi Baatan Mein’ campaign to highlight migrant workers' connectivity issues

Starting with the focus market of Madhya Pradesh, ‘Baatan Hi Baatan Mein’ will be playing in semi-rural and rural single-screen cinema theatres. Plus traveling cinemas will take it to over 240 villages and hamlets for community screenings. It will also be hosted as a short film on content platforms like Zee5 and JioHotstar.

Conceptualised by Fundamental, WhatsApp has rolled out a campaign for rural India, that is designed to empower and include new users by making communication accessible to everyone, regardless of language literacy. By breaking down barriers to texting, this initiative to promote Voice Notes and Video Notes as alternatives to casual texting, opens up new opportunities for connection and participation across communities, stated the company in its statement.

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Baatan Hi Baatan Mein'; inspired by millions of migrant workers who spend almost all of their time away from their families. For whom staying in touch isn’t always easy because of distance, quality of connectivity issues and, odd working hours.

The crux of the story is the role played by WhatsApp’s Voice and Video Notes in helping overcome those and making a union between two almost-strangers, Aasha and Manoj, blossom into something special.

BTS: Traveling Cinema

This will be followed by multiple educational shorties and text–free ‘Ambient User Guides’ concentrated in rural India, which are designed to be understood without having to be read.

Speaking about the campaign, Neeraj Kanitkar, co-founder, Fundamental says, “For the campaign idea, we arrived at the strategy of pebbling – voice/video notes as simple acts of love whose sum is greater than the parts themselves. Given the sharp focus on rural India, we knew we would need something audacious but also deeply human. Just an ad wouldn’t do. So, we led with a sweeping long format story with protagonists that the audience could see themselves in and identify with. Then, of course, Amit Sharma came on board, sprinkled his magic on the script, found the amazing quarry which allowed us to situate the film geographically, a dialect coach lent great flavour to the script and thus was born, ‘Baatan Hi Baatan Mein.’ We cannot wait for people to experience it as a short film in single-screen theatres and via travelling cinemas in remote locations.”

Amit Sharma, the National Award winning Indian director adds, “From the very first narration, I wanted to treat this script with a cinematic lens. It has complex emotions that deserve a wide canvas and cultural authenticity. Because it isn’t the story of just Aasha and Manoj, it is a story that plays out with millions of Indians. The two leads, Rrama Sharma and Rajkishore Sahoo truly became the Aasha and Manoj that the story needed. I am so happy the film is getting distributed in such a unique manner. It’s a story that I believe should be seen by as many people as possible.”

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 12:08 PM