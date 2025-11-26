Historic milestone: Ahmedabad to host 100th anniversary Commonwealth Games in 2030

India has secured the right to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, marking the country’s return to the global multi-sport stage for the first time since the 2010 Delhi Games. Delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, formally confirming Ahmedabad as the host city.

The decision positions Ahmedabad as the centrepiece of India’s ambitions to elevate its international sporting stature. India’s presentation highlighted the city’s modern infrastructure, cultural depth and readiness to deliver a landmark edition of the Games that would build upon the legacy of Glasgow 2026. Officials emphasised India’s young demographics, expanding sports ecosystem and commitment to staging a dynamic and globally resonant event.

Soon after the announcement, the General Assembly Hall witnessed a vibrant cultural showcase featuring twenty Garba dancers and thirty Indian dhol drummers. Performed by members of Glasgow’s Indian community along with artistes from other Commonwealth nations, the routine spotlighted Gujarat’s heritage and offered a preview of the festival-like atmosphere expected in 2030.

Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare described the selection of Ahmedabad as a turning point for the organisation. “This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport,” he said. “After a Games reset, we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition. India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance.” He added that several nations have already expressed interest in hosting the 2034 Games and beyond.

The centenary edition is slated to feature between 15 and 17 sports. The Amdavad 2030 organising team will collaborate with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to finalise a programme that balances local relevance with global appeal. The process to determine the final list of disciplines begins next month, with the complete line-up expected to be announced next year.

Sports currently under consideration include Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, T20 Cricket, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. Hosts also have the option to propose up to two additional sports—either new or rooted in local tradition.

Commonwealth Games Association of India President Dr PT Usha welcomed the vote of confidence. “We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport,” she said. “The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together athletes, communities and cultures in a spirit of friendship and progress.”

The Commonwealth Games, first held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, will complete a full century with the Ahmedabad edition.

India’s Larger Sporting Ambition

India has spent recent years strengthening its sporting infrastructure, hosting events such as the Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi and the World Athletics Intercontinental Tour. The bid for 2030 aligns with the government’s broader push to attract top-tier global sporting events.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set an ambitious goal of hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. Securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games is seen as a strategic step in that direction, helping accelerate infrastructure development, deepen administrative experience and position the country as a reliable destination for major international competitions.

As Ahmedabad prepares to take centre stage for the centenary celebrations, the 2030 Games are expected to serve as a crucial milestone in India’s quest for a more prominent role in world sport.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 7:09 PM