Pidilite Ventures invests in MagicDecor to expand premium home décor play

Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries Ltd., has made a strategic investment in Printpanda India Pvt. Ltd. (MagicDecor), an early-stage home décor brand specializing in sustainable and premium products such as wallpapers, blinds, curtains and canvas solutions.

The investment strengthens Pidilite Ventures’ focus on the home improvement and interior décor segment.

Sanket Parekh, Director at Pidilite Ventures, said the partnership will help MagicDecor scale its personalized and premium wall décor offerings.

“MagicDecor is uniquely positioned in the premium, personalized wall solutions market. In the last two years, the team has shown impressive traction by innovating across its product lines and scaling distribution,” he said.

The funds will enable MagicDecor to expand manufacturing capacity, invest in advanced technology and AI, and deepen both digital and offline distribution across major Indian cities, the company said.

Siddheshwar Panda, Co-founder and CEO of MagicDecor, said the investment marks a “pivotal milestone” for the brand.

“We look forward to leveraging Pidilite’s expertise to drive product innovation and scale our digital and physical networks in India and globally,” he added.

