Dream Sports launches HorizonOS, Dream11’s tech engine for Indian start-ups

Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, today announced the launch of HorizonOS — an open-source initiative to make its battle-tested, scalable tech platform available to India’s developer community. The initiative will support start-ups and MSMEs across a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, fintech, health-tech etc. HorizonOS will be a part of Dream Sports' newly constituted SaaS business - Horizon.

Over the past decade, Dream11 scaled at an unprecedented pace, serving over 300 million users, and extremes of traffic - e.g. 16 million concurrent users, and 100,000 transactions per second —a scale at par with some of the world’s largest real-time digital platforms. Following the PROGA enactment, Dream11 is offering the tech it developed and perfected over a decade to support this growth, to the global developer community, as open-source software.

Amit Garde, CEO, Horizon, said, “Open-source software forms the backbone of global innovation, and the Indian start-up ecosystem relies heavily on software built by the open source community. With HorizonOS, we are contributing back to the very community that helped us to successfully operate at the scale that we did.” He added, “All software applications require some foundational capabilities. We are making these building blocks available for individual developers, start-ups and MSMEs to use, so they can focus on solving for their core product proposition. The software offered as a part of HorizonOS has helped solve real, complex problems at Dream11’s scale. Access to these core technologies can be a valuable addition to the open-source community and to India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Dream11 began its open source initiative with early contributions to open source projects such as ‘ReactNative’, ‘Kong’ and ‘Vert.X’. With HorizonOS, the company is furthering its commitment to advancing India’s open-source ecosystem, strengthening indigenous technological capability, and reinforcing the pride of building world-class products in Mumbai, in India, and for the world. This also supports the nation’s efforts to develop self-reliant digital capabilities, enabling India’s vision of digital sovereignty.

HorizonOS will be unveiled to developers for the first time at MumbaiHacks 2025, the world's largest Agentic AI hackathon organized by TEAM and ‘Made in Mumbai’. Thousands of developers will get hands-on access to HorizonOS’ APIs, toolkits and foundational modules, allowing them to test ideas at scale. HorizonOS will continue investing in free and open-source software to enable faster innovation for the Indian tech community and further India’s vision for digital leadership.

