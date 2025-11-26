UpGrad’s Screwvala open to select Unacademy assets, dismisses full Byju’s deal

UpGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala is open to acquiring select assets of embattled edtech platform Unacademy, provided there is clarity on ownership titles, he told The Economic Times. Screwvala said he has held discussions with Unacademy for a potential M&A deal but is waiting for “clear titles” before making a move. He described Unacademy as a platform with “meaningful brand equity” and strong recall, while noting that not all conversations lead to acquisitions.

UpGrad has already filed an expression of interest (EoI) for certain assets of Byju’s under its insolvency process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, Screwvala clarified that UpGrad is not looking to buy the entire company, saying:

“There’s no Byju’s deal. We only filed an EoI — a step many others have taken," he told ET.

Screwvala said he is selectively interested in higher education and test-prep assets, naming Great Learning and Aakash Institute as strategically aligned opportunities — but only if ownership titles are legally clear. Acquiring these assets, he said, would strengthen UpGrad’s presence across test preparation, formal degrees and professional upskilling.

He reiterated that Byju’s in its entirety holds no interest for him. Byju’s is currently battling multiple insolvency petitions, including one from the BCCI over ₹158 crore unpaid dues, along with disputes involving US term-loan lenders and operational creditors after its valuation collapse.

On the product front, Screwvala said UpGrad is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its offerings. A majority of its learners are now signing up for AI-focused courses, he added. Technology, according to him, can help address the acute shortage of quality faculty and encourage working professionals to begin teaching.

Despite turbulence in the edtech sector, Screwvala said demand for upskilling remains massive in India.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 5:26 PM