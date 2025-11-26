Naukri.com parent Info Edge invests Rs 75 crore in two subsidiaries

Info Edge (India) Ltd., the parent company of Naukri.com, has approved investments totalling about Rs 75 crore in two of its wholly owned subsidiaries — Smartweb Internet Services Ltd. and Startup Investments (Holdings) Ltd. (SIHL). The decision was taken at a meeting of the company’s Committee of Executive Directors on November 26.

As per a stock exchange disclosure, Info Edge will invest Rs 5 crore in Smartweb Internet Services Ltd., an entity that provides internet services and also acts as an investment advisor and financial consultant. The funds infusion will help Smartweb meet its financial requirements and strengthen its operations. Smartweb reported a turnover of Rs 41.39 crore and a profit of Rs 5.03 crore in FY25.

The company has also approved an investment of Rs 70 crore in SIHL, which focuses on investments in tech companies and alternative investment funds (AIFs). SIHL will use the funds to explore new investment opportunities. SIHL reported no revenue in FY25 but a profit of Rs 0.86 crore, with a negative net worth.

Both investments will be made through Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and the subsidiaries will continue to remain wholly owned by Info Edge after the transaction.

