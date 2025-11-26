Today in AI | OpenAI forecasts millions of paid users by 2030 | Food bloggers revenue plunge due to AI summaries

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI forecasts 220 million paying ChatGPT users by 2030: Report

OpenAI is projecting that at least 220 million of ChatGPT’s weekly users will adopt a paid subscription by 2030, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the company’s internal estimates.

Food bloggers report traffic, revenue plunge due to Google’s AI summaries

Food bloggers are reporting a sharp decline in website traffic and revenue, alleging that Google’s AI-generated search summaries are displacing their tested recipes and harming their livelihoods.

Suno strikes Warner deal to compensate artists in AI-generated music

AI music platform Suno and Warner Music Group have unveiled a new partnership aimed at compensating recording artists in the rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence–generated music. The agreement, jointly announced by both companies, brings to a close a civil lawsuit filed by Warner, which had alleged that Suno mined music catalogues without authorisation or payment.

Deloitte accused once more of using AI-generated citations in $1.6 million report

Deloitte has again come under scrutiny after a Canadian provincial government’s healthcare report, commissioned for nearly $1.6 million, was alleged to contain multiple AI-generated errors, according to fresh reporting. This marks the second instance this year in which the consulting firm has faced accusations of incorporating AI-generated research and citations into official documents.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 6:01 PM