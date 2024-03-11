Talented promotes Binaifer Dulani to the role of Founding Partner

Independent agency Talented has promoted Binaifer Dulani to the role of Founding Partner. Binaifer who has been with the agency since its inception in 2022 is the first creative leader to join what Talented’s founders Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya call, the agency’s partner track.

Binaifer’s promotion reflects what the founders note as her “remarkable drive to make everyone at Talented succeed”. “It really makes us happy when amazing things happen to amazing people. Binny is a champion creative but more importantly she’s a champion ally for everyone here, obsessed with bringing the best out of those around her. While we’ve always relied on her for counsel and advice as part of our leadership team, with this, she now becomes the third person and our first creative colleague to officially join Talented’s partner track. This is us merely providing her more of the stage she deserves to be able to continue having the incredible impact she’s already had on our company, colleagues and clients”, said Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya, co-founders of the agency.

Binaifer Dulani is no stranger to the Indian advertising industry. Recently, she’s known for her work for 'Marriage Conversations' and 'The Interview' for Tanishq, '1947% More History' for Britannia and Chhota Kaam & Chhoti Soch for Urban Company. In the past, she’s been part of the leadership team at Dentsu Webchutney, where she led India's most awarded piece in Cannes Lions History: The Unfiltered History Tour winning multiple Grand Prix, and the Titanium Lion. All of this resulted in her adding accolades including Creative Director of the Year 2022, by the Cannes Lions Creativity Report. Binaifer has also been at the forefront of industry diversity efforts and sits on the leadership team of Indian Creative Women, the nonprofit working to bridge the gender gap in senior creative leadership.

On her role, Binaifer Dulani says, “Talented is already ‘giving iconic’ in our industry. I’m a huge fan of how we’ve gone about building this place and the change we’ve been driving. Not just through our work but the refreshing ways in which we deal with people. I take this new designation very seriously and am conscious of everything it implies and the lofty agency vision I need to live up to.