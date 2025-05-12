            
Kotak Life’s Mother’s Day film celebrates a mother’s true 'Viraasat'

The film highlights how a mother’s guidance becomes the foundation upon which children build their values, choices and worldview.

By  Storyboard18May 12, 2025 1:46 PM
Ashish Nair, chief marketing officer and head - customer value management and health tech, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, said, “This film is an ode to every mother who quietly prepares her children for the world, one life lesson at a time."

This Mother’s Day, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Kotak Life”) unveiled a film celebrating the "Viraasat" (legacy) that mothers pass on.

The film highlights how a mother’s guidance becomes the foundation upon which children build their values, choices and worldview, stated the company in its statement.

Ashish Nair, chief marketing officer and head - customer value management and health tech, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, said, “A mother’s true legacy lies in the way she shapes hearts and minds. Her values don’t just stay with us—they become us. This film is an ode to every mother who quietly prepares her children for the world, one life lesson at a time."


First Published on May 12, 2025 1:46 PM

