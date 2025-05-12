From Pitch to Prime Time! Virat Kohli's iconic ads

Virat Kohli might have walked off the Test cricket field, but Captain Fearless isn’t stepping out of the spotlight. Just days after Rohit Sharma’s exit from test cricket, Virat Kohli too hung up his whites, marking the end of a legendary red-ball era. But while the cricketing icon may be retiring from Tests, his legacy continues to blaze across screens and billboards. With a brand value soaring past Rs 1,900 crore, Kohli isn’t just a sporting hero, he’s a marketing powerhouse as well. From high-octane commercials with Audi and Puma to his latest innings as investor and face of homegrown brand Agilitas, Kohli has long been the poster boy of ambition, aggression and authenticity.

As we bid farewell to Kohli’s Test career, let’s rewind through his most iconic ad campaigns:

1. Manyavar ad

The 2017 ad with wife Anushka Sharma for brand Manyavar has be in the top of the list. Before the world knew it, Virat and Anushka were already giving major couple goals—on-screen and off. In this beautifully shot Manyavar ad, the duo appeared as wedding guests, quietly exchanging heartfelt vows of their own while imagining what the bride and groom might be promising each other. But this wasn’t just a fashion film—it felt like a love story unfolding in real-time. Soft glances, emotional undertones and chemistry that crackled louder than fireworks. This was the ad that ignited the wedding rumours long before their Tuscany vows became public. The 90-second commercial titled 'Naye Rishte, Naye Vaade' almost felt like their pre-wedding video.

2. Puma ad

This one's definately a laugh-out-loud Puma ad where Anushka Sharma flips the script—literally. Dressed in athleisure swagger, she challenges Virat Kohli to a game of cricket, but here’s the twist - the rules are all hers. From declaring the first ball a “trial ball” to making the batter chase after their own shot, Anushka turns the cricket field into her playground, leaving Virat stumped—in the best way possible. The chemistry is cheeky, the vibe is effortless, and the message is clear - in this match or in life, it’s her terms!

3. Boost ad

From Sachin to Sehwag to Dhoni, every cricket legend has endorsed Boost. In this 2018 adrenaline-charged ad, Virat Kohli carries the torch forward, but with a twist. Training with a determined young player, Virat isn’t just dominating the pitch, he’s inspiring the next gen. Here, in this 2018 90-second commercial, Virat practices with a young chap, only to give him his wicket. Built around Boost’s bold promise of 3X more stamina, this 90-second film blends power, purpose, and the pulse of Indian cricket like only Virat can.

4. Munch ad

What happens when you mix cricket stardom with a dash of desi drama? You get BK Vaali! Virat Kohli’s hilariously offbeat South Indian lookalike. In this funny 2013 ad, viewers meet a version of Kohli without cricket skills. This 60-second commercial is pure comedic gold, playing on the idea of mistaken identity and cricketing bloopers, all wrapped up in a masala-packed parody.

5. Flipkart ad

Flipkart served full entertainment with this bite-sized gem, casting Virat Kohli as hilariously puzzled police inspector. In just 30 seconds, the ad packs a punch—Kohli, decked in khaki, isn’t cracking cases but scratching his head over where to fit a 55-inch TV in police station! Equal parts comedy and charisma, the commercial turns a routine tech buy into a cinematic moment, proving that Kohli can command attention, both on the pitch and in a police station.

6. Clear shampoo ad

How can we talk about Virat Kohli’s iconic ads and not bow down to the OG—Clear Shampoo ad with Anushka Sharma. This wasn’t just a haircare commercial; it was the beginning of a love story that would take the nation by storm. In the breezy 30-second spot, Anushka teasingly asks Virat, “Are you nervous being on-screen, since now the world would see everything in detail?” — and boom, chemistry you could bottle up! It’s witty, flirty and effortlessly charming. Legend has it, this ad was where they met for the first time... and the rest? Pure Bollywood-meets-cricket royalty.

7. Noise ad

The burning question that had the whole nation guessing “Virat kiski sunta hai?" got its answer, and no, it’s not wifey Anushka Sharma! In this 30-second commercial, the mystery unravels as Kohli tunes out the noise of the world and listens only to one voice: his Noise within. This ad is a stylish mic-drop that shows King Kohli doesn’t just chase greatness, he listens to it.

8. Blue Star ad

In one of his coolest (literally) new avatars, King Kohli takes on the ultimate summer villains, the Garmi Champions, in this fiery 30-second Blue Star AC ad. With scorching heatwaves turning up the drama, Virat coolly steps in, backed by the heavy-duty power of Blue Star. The ad film is packed with swagger and superhero-style heat-fighting vibes.