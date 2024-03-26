Tata Salt brings back an iconic jingle in new ‘Desh Ka Namak’ campaign; Is it "forced nostalgia"?

Tata Salt, a leader in India's iodized salt segment, has launched a campaign revitalising its iconic jingle, 'Namak ho Tata ka, Tata Namak'. This initiative celebrates the brand's presence as 'Desh Ka Namak' and resonates with the youth, capturing the essence of India. Through this campaign, Tata Salt infuses the classic jingle with a modern twist while retaining its signature tune.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign comprises 11 films displaying the jingle's role in different aspects of a consumer's daily life, solidifying its status as a national brand.

Communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on the Tata Salt campaign. He pointed out that while the brand's jingle, 'Namak Ho Tata Ka... Tata Namak', dates back to the early 80s, Tata Salt had long shifted its advertising focus to the slogan 'Desh Ka Namak'.

Srinivasan noted that the jingle had not been used in Tata Salt advertising for the past two decades. He expressed scepticism about the campaign's attempt to evoke nostalgia among younger audiences who may not have heard the jingle directly. Srinivasan criticised the campaign for what he perceived as a forced attempt to portray the jingle as popular among younger generations, suggesting that it felt contrived and out of touch with reality. He described the campaign as employing ‘forced nostalgia’ for an audience that lacks any direct or indirect recollection of the jingle.

Another user Anish Gutka, in a LinkedIn post, expressed admiration for Tata Salt's latest campaign, highlighting the rare affection people have for a common salt brand. He commended Tata Salt for its history of memorable jingles, citing examples like ‘katra katra desh ke kaam aayega’ and ‘kal ka bharat hai tasveer aaj ki,’ which instilled a sense of patriotism among consumers. Gutka praised the new campaign for its lighter approach, emphasising how it celebrates the widespread presence of Tata Salt in people's lives. He recognized the brand's ability to evoke emotions of nostalgia and patriotism, making it a cherished part of Indian culture.