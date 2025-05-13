            
Amazon Prime introduces ad-supported plan, offers ad-free option for Rs 699 per year

Amazon Prime informed its customers can opt for Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month. Prime users can sign up for these plans from June 17 onwards

By  Storyboard18May 13, 2025 3:44 PM
Amazon Prime has announced that from June 17 onwards, the streaming service will include limited advertisements.

While there will be no change to the current price for Prime membership, the Over-the-top (OTT) platform is offering an ad-free option for users.

In an email sent to subscribers, Amazon Prime mentioned, "Starting June 17th, 2025, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing the investment over a long period of time".

The streaming platform also said that the frequency of the ads will be lower than TV channels and other streaming services.

On the ad-free plan, Amazon Prime informed its customers can opt for Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month. Prime users can sign up for these plans from June 17 onwards.

Amazon Prime's ad plan is already applicable in countries like the US, the UK, and Canada. In these countries, the users pay $2.99 per month for an ad-free subscription.

In India, Amazon has introduced the Prime Lite plan under which the OTT content is limited to mobile devices at 720p resolution, priced at Rs 799 annually.

Notably, their users of the Prime Lite Plan, which includes a supported plan, will also not experience any changes.


First Published on May 13, 2025 3:44 PM

