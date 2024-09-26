Too Yumm's K-Bomb Ramen campaign features Bollywood actor Ananya Panday speaking Korean

ADVERTISEMENT
Too Yumm!, the innovative snacking brand from Guiltfree Industries, part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group has launched a campaign with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and snack brand Too Yumm! to introduce their product range, K-Bomb Ramen. In the digital campaign, Ananya is seen speaking in Korean.
"We're thrilled to introduce our bestselling Too Yumm! K-Bomb Ramen with Ananya Panday in collaboration with Bottomline Media. Their creative approach ensured we connected authentically with our audience, highlighting the joy of snacking and bringing the experience alive of the hot and spicy ramen. We wanted campaign to leave an effect of the flavours through visual demonstration”, commented Yogesh Tewari- Vice President, Marketing, Too Yumm!
"In executing this digital campaign for Too Yumm! K-Bomb featuring Actor Ananya Panday, we wanted to create something that resonates with the brand and their audience. By having Ananya speak in Korean, we embraced the creative side, also capturing the explosion of flavours that product stands out for while connecting with a broader audience in a fun way," said Tanaaz Bhatia- Managing Director and Founder of Bottomline Media.
