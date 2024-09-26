Zomato to train 10,000 women in logistics

ADVERTISEMENT
Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its plan to train 10,000 women in logistics. Zomato said that the target announced is a part of the company's commitment to gender inclusion under its Project Arya, launched in 2021. To date, Zomato has onboarded more than 2500 women in the delivery fleet. The Gurugram-headquartered company said it has started onboarding women in Hyperpure and Blinkit warehouses and dark stores, aiming for 20% representation of women in the day-time shift by 2024. As of March 2024, Zomato had 9% female representation.
“Women today account for less than 10% of the overall delivery workforce despite the fact that ordering and delivery platforms offer a better balance of flexibility and earning potential than many other opportunities available to them. Zomato is eager to lead the change in this sector in collaboration with both government and non-governmental organizations that are working with women seeking to become self-reliant. Together, we believe we can create the right conditions for women to participate and benefit from the huge growth in the food ordering and delivery space and quick commerce," Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato, said.
Zomato has provided benefits like shorter distance deliveries, period rest leaves, and maternity benefits (such as monetary cover and assistance throughout pregnancy and childbirth) to its female delivery partners.
Zomato's FY2024 annual report showed improved women's representation in its workforce, driven by a 9 percent decline in female attrition and a 10 percent increase in retention rate for returning mothers. The permanent female representation in the company decreased to 44.44% in FY2024 from 53.35% in FY2023. In March, Zomato designed and launched a kurta to encourage and support women delivery partners as an alternative to the Western-style T-shirt.