Unacademy launches new campaign with Sachin Tendulkar

Unacademy has unveiled a new brand campaign - 'The Power Behind You' featuring Sachin Tendulkar. The film shot at an Unacademy Centre, captures Tendulkar and a team of Unacademy Educators cheering on a student as she strives to crack her dream exam.

The latest ad film shines a spotlight on a student, as she enters the Unacademy Centre cheered on by Sachin Tendulkar and the Educators. The visuals depict the diverse facets of exam preparation, with Unacademy Educators consistently motivating her to excel. Emphasising Unacademy Centre’s teaching methodologies, the film portrays the student's journey as she prepares for impending exams.

At its core, the new Unacademy Centre ad film champions the collective pursuit of excellence, depicting Unacademy Centres rallying behind their learners. With a soundscore reminiscent of a packed cricket stadium cheering on Sachin Tendulkar, the ad underscores Unacademy Centres unwavering support for every student, encouraging them louder than anyone else. It conveys the message that with the backing of Unacademy Centres, learners can overcome their fears and doubts, fueled with determination to succeed.

“At Unacademy Centre, our mission is to empower and inspire every learner. Partnering with Sachin Tendulkar on this campaign is a testament to our mission to be the relentless force behind the aspirations of every student in this country. His journey symbolizes the resilience and excellence we nurture and embodies the spirit of our campaign, ‘The Power Behind You’. We want every learner to know that they have the powerful support system championing their dreams”, said Jagnoor Singh, COO of Unacademy Centres.