Antara Senior Living appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

Antara Senior Care, a brand known for creating an integrated care ecosystem for seniors with offerings across independent senior residences, assisted care facilities, services and products has appointed Bang in the Middle as its communication agency for its senior residences vertical.

The agency has been mandated to create the launch communication for their upcoming senior living projects across India. Antara Senior Care is in the process of expanding its offering across all verticals and new markets and is looking to strengthen its leadership position. The mandate was awarded to Bang in the Middle after an extensive review of possible agency partners.

Speaking on this, Rohit Khatua, chief marketing officer, Antara Senior Care, said, “2024 is a critical year for us as we increase our footprint and expand outreach in new geographies. We know we have a very popular and proven product offering in the senior living market and after our success of two communities in Dehradun and Noida, we can’t wait to positively impact lives of many more seniors and their families across India. Bang in the Middle has a challenging and exciting opportunity to tap into. They have to create the campaigns that establish Antara’s brand ethos and what makes the ‘Antara Way Of Life’ a much sought after proposition for seniors.”

Rajive Mathur, COO, Bang in the Middle said, “We are delighted to have been chosen as creative partner for communication by Antara. The brief that we have been entrusted with is very exciting and we are working towards creating campaigns as unique as the offering from the brand.”