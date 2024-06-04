            

      DDB Mudra wins the creative mandate for Narayana One Health

      The mandate focuses on creating a unique brand identity that reflects the consumers' evolving demands from the healthcare industry and making service offerings more accessible and easier to understand.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2024 4:28 PM
      The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Narayana One Health, part of the leading Indian healthcare provider Narayana Health Group, has awarded its creative and experiential marketing mandate to DDB Mudra following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate focuses on creating a unique brand identity that reflects the consumers' evolving demands from the healthcare industry and making service offerings more accessible and easier to understand.

      Ravi Vishwanath, chief executive officer, Narayana One Health said, “We are on a mission to make healthcare simple, integrated, personalized and friendly. This strategy is new to India and communicating the benefits of our approach is a critical task. We are delighted to partner with DDB Mudra and look forward to their strategic collaboration on this pathbreaking journey.”

      Menaka Menon, president and managing partner – growth and strategy, DDB Mudra said, “With their focus on bringing primary and secondary healthcare closer to the consumer and addressing the many barriers that come in the way of a proactive approach to health, Narayana One Health is here to make a difference to the way healthcare is organized in India. We’re really excited about partnering with the team and bringing about a change in the way Indians interact with healthcare.”


