            

      Arvind Limited onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

      As part of the mandate, Arvind Limited will work closely with the agency to redefine its brand positioning and strategy. While leveraging consumer and market research, the agency will also support the brand's foray into a new vertical.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 2:01 PM
      Arvind Limited, the integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for global and domestic customers, has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its strategic partner. The strategic move underscores Arvind Limited's focus commitment to strengthening modern-day consumer connections through innovative and impactful campaigns.

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will adopt a strategic approach, involving comprehensive analysis and collaborate with the brand to elevate its identity in the market.

      As part of the mandate, Arvind Limited will work closely with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to redefine its brand positioning and strategy in a highly competitive market. Leveraging consumer and market research, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will support Arvind Limited's foray into a new vertical, crafting a compelling and comprehensive brand strategy that resonates with target audiences.

      Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide.


      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 2:01 PM

