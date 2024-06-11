Cheil expands its operations, opens new Cheil X office in Mumbai

Cheil is expanding its operations in the financial capital of India with the launch of its new Cheil X office in Mumbai. The Mumbai office heralds the beginning of a new chapter for Cheil, as the agency looks to expand its business activities beyond Samsung operations through its specialised agency Cheil X.

Cheil India was setup exclusively to manage the Samsung business in India. Cheil X on the other hand, works as an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group to manage the fast growing new client mandates in India.

This new office will allow Cheil X to tap into the Mumbai market, which is the business and financial capital of India and home to several big-name companies in the country.

Taihai Kim, Global COO, Cheil Worldwide, inaugurated the premises and, commenting on the launch, said, “India is one of the key markets for Cheil Worldwide, and this new office demonstrates our commitment and aspirations for the country. With this office, we want to make a play for the best creative work that can come our way since Mumbai has an unequivocal reputation as the advertising capital of India.”

Cheil X’s new state-of-the art office is spread across 7330sqft and has been designed keeping in mind the ever evolving need to foster a spirit of collaboration among group companies.