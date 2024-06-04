Cheil India launches MG’s 100-year limited edition cars in their new campaign

Cheil India launches new campaign for MG Motor India’s celebration of 100 years of the brand’s existence as it commemorates the milestone with a limited edition range of cars in green color. MG Motor entered the Indian market in 2019 with MG Hector, a British brand. Since then, the company has been in the market with their technology-driven, luxurious and innovative cars like Astor, Gloster, ZS EV and Comet.
Speaking about the campaign, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, said, “The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. MG pays homage to the British legacy and racing heritage by launching a range of vehicles in ‘Evergreen’ color.”