Dentsu India brings former Ideabrew leadership to power new podcast vertical

Dentsu India has unveiled the Dentsu Podcast Network, a dedicated vertical aimed at helping brands engage audiences through one of the country’s fastest-growing storytelling formats. The move marks the agency’s push into podcasting as a core pillar of cultural marketing in India.
Positioned as more than just an entertainment medium, Dentsu sees podcasts as a cultural bridge that cuts across metros and smaller towns, English and vernacular, mainstream and niche audiences. With end-to-end capabilities spanning production, hosting, distribution, and monetisation, DPN is designed to enable brands to build deeper affinity, trust, and communities across diverse consumer segments.
To spearhead the initiative, dentsu has onboarded Aditya Kuber, Agith Kuruvilla, and Ashwin Gangakhedkar as Vice Presidents. Reporting to Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, the trio brings extensive experience in multilingual podcast creation and brand integration. Previously leading Ideabrew Studios, India’s largest podcast network, they were instrumental in producing over 650 shows, collaborating with 100+ brands and 120+ creators, and building original IPs across seven languages, including several high-growth regional formats.
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Shah said, “Podcasts are no longer a niche; they are the most immersive and authentic way to connect with audiences across languages. With the Dentsu Podcast Network (DPN) and the proven expertise of Aditya, Agith, and Ashwin, we are creating a future-ready solution that can tap into India’s cultural pulse and deliver meaningful impact for branded narratives.”
Sharing their vision, Aditya, Agith, and Ashwin jointly added, “Podcasting is the next frontier for India’s creators and brands — a space where stories become culture, and culture becomes connection. With dentsu’s global scale and India’s creative energy, we are ready to reimagine how podcasts are created, distributed, and monetised, from vernacular hits to national chart-toppers.”
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, noted that the network represents a significant shift for branded content: “With the Dentsu Podcast Network, we are unlocking the next frontier of branded content — where culture, creativity, and commerce converge. This is more than a media launch; it is a bold step towards shaping narratives that travel from the heart of Bharat to audiences across the globe.”
Over the coming months, DPN will roll out original branded series, large-scale creator collaborations, vernacular-first IPs, video podcast formats, and immersive storytelling innovations, allowing dentsu’s clients to leverage India’s linguistic and cultural diversity more effectively.
With this launch, dentsu India has positioned podcasting as an integrated and essential element of modern brand strategy, reinforcing its leadership in cultural and content-driven marketing.