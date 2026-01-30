Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Meta, TCS and Pinterest cut thousands of jobs as AI reshapes workforce

The technology sector has entered 2026 with a renewed wave of workforce reductions, with major companies including Amazon, Meta, TCS and Pinterest announcing job cuts in January. While the scale of layoffs remains below the peak levels recorded in earlier years, the trend points to a sustained shift towards corporate restructuring, driven by increased adoption of artificial intelligence and efforts to flatten management hierarchies.

Reports and data shows that 123,941 tech employees were laid off globally in 2025, down from around 150,000 in 2024. However, analysts note that the nature of the layoffs has changed. Consulting firms estimate that AI-driven automation directly contributed to tens of thousands of redundancies last year. A World Economic Forum survey conducted in 2025 further found that more than 41 per cent of companies worldwide expect to reduce headcount over the next five years as AI integration deepens.

Amazon layoffs

Amazon said on Wednesday, January 29, that it is eliminating around 16,000 corporate roles globally, marking its largest single round of layoffs since late 2025 and bringing the company closer to a reported internal target of 30,000 job cuts. The company had earlier linked workforce reductions to the disruptive impact of AI, but senior leadership has recently reframed the rationale around organisational efficiency.

Chief executive Andy Jassy and senior vice-president Beth Galetti stated that the latest cuts are aimed at reducing bureaucracy and removing excess layers of management. The restructuring is intended to help the company move faster and innovate more effectively, shifting away from an organisation shaped primarily by financial controls or AI-led cost optimisation.

Meta layoffs 2026

Meta is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce at Reality Labs by about 10 per cent. The division, which employs roughly 15,000 people, oversees the company’s metaverse initiatives, including Quest mixed-reality headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses.

According to reports, the move follows years of heavy investment in augmented and virtual reality. Despite being a strategic priority for chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Reality Labs has accumulated losses estimated at more than USD 60 billion since 2020. The latest job cuts indicate tighter controls on spending linked to hardware and metaverse development.

Pinterest layoffs 2026

Pinterest has confirmed plans to lay off more than 15 per cent of its global workforce as part of a broader restructuring exercise. The company is also reducing its office footprint as it transitions towards a more decentralised operating model with a stronger focus on artificial intelligence.

A Pinterest spokesperson informed that the changes are intended to reposition the company to hire more AI-skilled talent. The firm is offering severance packages and benefits to affected employees as it pivots towards machine-learning-driven software development.

Expedia layoffs 2026

Online travel major Expedia Group has also reportedly confirmed a round of job cuts in January 2026, although it has not disclosed the number of employees affected. The company said the move is part of a wider effort to simplify its organisational structure and reduce layers of management to improve accountability.

An Expedia spokesperson stated that while some roles are being eliminated, new positions are also being created, pointing to a skills-based realignment as the company adapts to increased use of AI across its platforms.

TCS layoffs 2026

In India, Tata Consultancy Services is moving ahead with a planned reduction of around two per cent of its workforce. The company had announced in July 2025 that it would cut approximately 12,000 roles during the 2025–26 financial year.

The layoffs are primarily affecting middle and senior management as TCS seeks to streamline leadership and optimise its organisational structure amid changing demand patterns and growing automation across the IT services sector.

