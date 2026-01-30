P&G Hygiene cuts ad spends by Rs 13 crore to Rs 145 crore in Q3 FY26

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a modest increase in revenue and a double-digit rise in profit for the third quarter of FY2026, aided by a decline in expenses, including advertising and employee-related costs.

The maker of brands such as Vicks and Whisper posted a net profit of Rs 301 crore in Q3 FY26, up 12% from Rs 268 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations edged up 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,261 crore, compared with Rs 1,247 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 2.3% to Rs 872 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 893 crore a year earlier. The reduction was driven by lower spending on traded goods, employee benefits, and advertising and sales promotions.

Employee benefit expenses fell to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while advertising and sales promotion expenses declined to Rs 145 crore from Rs 158 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director of P&G Hygiene and Health Care, said the company continued to invest in improving consumer experience, resulting in stable performance. He added that the company remains focused on its integrated growth strategy, which includes a sharp product portfolio in daily-use categories, product and communication superiority, productivity gains, and an agile organisational structure.

Shares of P&G Hygiene and Health Care closed at Rs 11,863.70 apiece-up 0.54% following the announcement of the results.

