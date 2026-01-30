Apple’s latest AI deal could help iPhones detect emotions from facial cues

Apple has confirmed the acquisition of Q.ai, an Israeli artificial intelligence startup focused on audio processing and sensing technologies, as the company steps up efforts to make its devices more responsive to how users speak and interact.

Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, though a person familiar with the matter said Q.ai was valued at about $1.6 billion. The startup had previously raised capital from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital and GV.

In a brief statement, Apple said it has been working on technologies that improve speech recognition in challenging conditions, such as whispered conversations or noisy environments. Q.ai’s expertise is expected to strengthen those capabilities, though Apple stopped short of outlining specific product plans.

Interest around the acquisition has been fuelled by Q.ai’s recent patent filings, which describe methods to analyse subtle movements of facial skin to interpret softly spoken or mouthed words. The same techniques could also be used to infer biometric signals such as emotional state, heart rate and breathing patterns, suggesting a potential role in future user-aware features.

All of Q.ai’s roughly 100 employees will join Apple, including chief executive Aviad Maizels and co-founders Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya. Maizels previously founded PrimeSense, the Israeli company Apple acquired in 2013, whose technology later became central to Face ID on the iPhone.

Maizels said the move would allow Q.ai’s work to reach a much broader audience, adding that the team was eager to build new experiences within Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple’s growing focus on audio-driven and sensing-based artificial intelligence has already surfaced in recent product updates, including AirPods features that support real-time language translation. The Q.ai acquisition underscores Apple’s longer-term push toward devices that can interpret context, tone and physical signals, not just spoken commands.

Apple has not indicated when Q.ai’s technology will be integrated into consumer products, but the deal points to a future where iPhones and other devices may better understand not only what users say, but how they feel when they say it.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 14:43:51 IST