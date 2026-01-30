Anandapur warehouse fire kills three; Wow! Momo announces compensation for families

Three people, including two employees of Wow! Momo and a contracted security guard, died in a fire that broke out at one of the company’s warehouse premises in Kolkata’s Anandpur area in the early hours of January 26.

According to a statement issued by Wow! Momo, the fire started around 3 am after flames from a neighbouring warehouse spread into its facility, leading to the complete destruction of one warehouse unit. The company said the blaze originated at the adjacent premises, where unauthorised cooking activity was reportedly taking place.

The food services brand said it lost two of its employees and a security guard contracted through a non-integrated service provider in the incident. The company described the loss as a major blow to its workforce and said it was in touch with the families of all three victims.

Wow! Momo said it has met the families of the deceased and assured them of long-term support beyond statutory and government compensation. The company announced a compensation package that includes a one-time payment of Rs 10 lakh to each family, lifetime monthly salary support for the bereaved households, and full educational support for the children of the deceased employees.

Also read: WeWork India to Add 3,300 Desks in Hyderabad With Rs 100 Crore Investment

The company also stated that it is cooperating with administrative and government authorities as investigations into the incident continue. It added that it is extending all possible assistance required by officials probing the cause of the fire.

The incident has once again raised concerns around fire safety and compliance standards in warehouse and industrial areas, particularly in cases where multiple facilities operate in close proximity.

Also read: Nike to relaunch India online operations with Nykaa as local partner from February 2026

First Published on January 30, 2026, 14:18:27 IST